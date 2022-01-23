Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Receives $37.17 Average PT from Brokerages

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.17.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 120,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $4,205,754.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gretchen Howard sold 17,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $652,556.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 444,683 shares of company stock valued at $13,310,501 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOOD. NEA Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at $3,148,358,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at about $858,893,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at about $325,845,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at about $192,573,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at about $195,045,000. 55.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock opened at $12.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.87. Robinhood Markets has a 1-year low of $12.77 and a 1-year high of $85.00.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.37) by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $364.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.55 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 282.13% and a negative net margin of 183.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.