Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Buys 242 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Novavax were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVAX. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 40.0% in the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novavax by 5.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Novavax by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Novavax alerts:

In other Novavax news, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total transaction of $815,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 1,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.13, for a total value of $293,583.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,725 shares of company stock worth $15,780,008. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on NVAX. Cowen assumed coverage on Novavax in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on Novavax from $305.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novavax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.86.

NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $84.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $161.55 and its 200 day moving average is $187.62. Novavax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.55 and a 12 month high of $331.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.04) by ($0.27). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 149.66% and a negative net margin of 89.31%. The firm had revenue of $178.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Novavax Profile

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.