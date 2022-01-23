Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Purchased by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,879 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 112.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,393,373 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,215,787,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028,007 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,950,976 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $204,053,000 after buying an additional 456,513 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,217,383 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $258,546,000 after purchasing an additional 227,426 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 927.3% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 159,080 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $16,638,000 after buying an additional 143,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,225,036 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $232,717,000 after purchasing an additional 140,571 shares in the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

AKAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $112.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.78. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.64 and a 52 week high of $124.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.19. The company has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.54.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $860.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.50 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.98%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.80 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology infrastructure company to reacquire up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.52, for a total value of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total transaction of $319,209.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,325 shares of company stock worth $1,894,557. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.