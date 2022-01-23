Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 1,388 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV decreased its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,618 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,388 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Western Digital by 122.8% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,132 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 4,463 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 1.0% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 39,464 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Western Digital by 432.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,404 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 31,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Western Digital by 5.2% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 78.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Digital alerts:

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $143,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

WDC has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Western Digital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Western Digital from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.14.

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $57.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Western Digital Co. has a 12 month low of $49.50 and a 12 month high of $78.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.47.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.