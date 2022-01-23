Bokf Na Makes New Investment in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Bokf Na purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,493 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,208,672 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $383,578,000 after buying an additional 1,143,618 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 7.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,997,970 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $360,177,000 after purchasing an additional 269,403 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,052,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $184,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,618 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,131,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $101,908,000 after purchasing an additional 325,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Westlake Chemical by 1,707.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 751,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $68,504,000 after purchasing an additional 710,044 shares during the period. 26.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

WLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Westlake Chemical from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.57.

Shares of NYSE WLK opened at $98.10 on Friday. Westlake Chemical Co. has a twelve month low of $74.42 and a twelve month high of $109.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.85. The company has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.38.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 20.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 15.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.2975 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.37%.

In related news, CEO Albert Chao sold 30,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $2,824,707.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.77, for a total transaction of $63,585.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,143 shares of company stock worth $3,756,885 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.