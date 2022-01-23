Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $2,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 4.2% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 0.6% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 13,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co boosted its position in M&T Bank by 3.2% in the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in M&T Bank by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 85.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total transaction of $122,245.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total value of $633,764.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MTB opened at $160.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $128.46 and a 1 year high of $186.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.08.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.13. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 30.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.41%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MTB shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on M&T Bank from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.14.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

