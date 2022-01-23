Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 863 Shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its holdings in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.08% of Sleep Number worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNBR. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Origin Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 27.9% in the second quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. 98.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SNBR opened at $69.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.71. Sleep Number Co. has a one year low of $69.01 and a one year high of $151.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.00.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.90 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 58.26% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sleep Number Co. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

SNBR has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Sleep Number from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.80.

In related news, SVP Christopher D. Krusmark sold 1,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $155,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kevin Kennedy Brown sold 16,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $1,453,700.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

