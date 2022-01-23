Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 251 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SEIC. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 6,862,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $425,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,552 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,911,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $366,324,000 after acquiring an additional 482,019 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter worth $8,426,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in SEI Investments by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 288,352 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,869,000 after purchasing an additional 114,634 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in SEI Investments by 1,176.4% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 91,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,680,000 after purchasing an additional 84,478 shares during the period. 68.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Dennis Mcgonigle sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $1,098,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total transaction of $257,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,500 shares of company stock worth $4,193,755 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $57.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.81 and its 200 day moving average is $61.53. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $52.12 and a 52 week high of $65.22.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 29.24%. The firm had revenue of $485.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to reacquire up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is presently 21.92%.

Separately, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

