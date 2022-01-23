Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 22,576 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 22,576 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KIM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kimco Realty by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,508,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,089,554,000 after buying an additional 14,314,407 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its position in Kimco Realty by 449.9% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,146,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,287,000 after buying an additional 5,846,906 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its position in Kimco Realty by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 19,180,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,907,000 after buying an additional 5,676,364 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Kimco Realty by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,093,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,693,000 after buying an additional 5,455,190 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 25.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,973,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,534 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Shares of KIM stock opened at $23.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.57. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $15.91 and a 12 month high of $25.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.53.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.61. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 79.68%. The firm had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.07.

In related news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 5,500 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $128,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $95,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.