Brokerages Set ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Target Price at $37.43

Shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

ONTF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ON24 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of ON24 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of ON24 from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of ONTF opened at $15.76 on Thursday. ON24 has a 12-month low of $15.07 and a 12-month high of $81.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.63 and its 200 day moving average is $21.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $749.67 million and a P/E ratio of -87.56.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.17. ON24 had a positive return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $49.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.07 million. On average, analysts expect that ON24 will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 32,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $655,492.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 43,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $739,108.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 320,577 shares of company stock worth $5,390,212.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of ON24 by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 171,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 82,168 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in ON24 by 191.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 9,676 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in ON24 by 167.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 38,904 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems bought a new stake in ON24 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,966,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in ON24 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. 57.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

