Pembina Pipeline Co. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:PBA)

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of 0.164 per share by the pipeline company on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 24th.

Pembina Pipeline has raised its dividend by 16.4% over the last three years. Pembina Pipeline has a dividend payout ratio of 94.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Pembina Pipeline to earn $2.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.97 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.3%.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $31.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.80 and a 200-day moving average of $31.65. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of $25.38 and a 52 week high of $34.73.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC cut Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pembina Pipeline stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 570,274 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.10% of Pembina Pipeline worth $18,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 53.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

Recommended Story: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.