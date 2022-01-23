Sportech (LON:SPO) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $35.69

Sportech PLC (LON:SPO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 35.69 ($0.49) and traded as high as GBX 39 ($0.53). Sportech shares last traded at GBX 39 ($0.53), with a volume of 39,883 shares changing hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.68) price target on shares of Sportech in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Get Sportech alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15. The firm has a market cap of £39 million and a P/E ratio of 3.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 37.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 35.74.

Sportech PLC, a sports entertainment company, provides technology solutions for gaming companies, sports teams, racetracks, and casinos and lottery clients in the United Kingdom, North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates thorough Sportech Racing and Digital, Sportech Venues, and Corporate Costs segments.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sportech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.