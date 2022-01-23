Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $14.16. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund shares last traded at $13.87, with a volume of 2,481,245 shares changing hands.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.1808 dividend. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLM. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,069,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,420,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,078,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,381,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,682,000 after acquiring an additional 119,040 shares during the period. Finally, David J Yvars Group purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.38% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company, which enagages in the objective of seeking long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in equity securities of U.S. and non-U.S. companies. The company was founded in May 1987 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

