Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $721.43

Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 721.43 ($9.84) and traded as high as GBX 801.60 ($10.94). Land Securities Group shares last traded at GBX 788.80 ($10.76), with a volume of 1,305,713 shares.

A number of brokerages have commented on LAND. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 825 ($11.26) to GBX 850 ($11.60) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 690 ($9.41) target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 850 ($11.60) to GBX 900 ($12.28) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 825 ($11.26) target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 782.14 ($10.67).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.27, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of £5.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 759.48 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 721.60.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th were issued a dividend of GBX 8.50 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $7.00. Land Securities Group’s dividend payout ratio is -0.89%.

In other news, insider Vanessa Simms sold 42,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 749 ($10.22), for a total transaction of £321,987.61 ($439,333.62).

About Land Securities Group

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

