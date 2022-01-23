EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $23.90. EVI Industries shares last traded at $22.57, with a volume of 14,831 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of EVI Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

Get EVI Industries alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.15 million, a PE ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 0.70.

EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $63.74 million during the quarter. EVI Industries had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.56%.

In other EVI Industries news, Director Hal M. Lucas sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $45,457.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 53.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EVI Industries by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,110,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,691,000 after purchasing an additional 48,155 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in EVI Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,933,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in EVI Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in EVI Industries by 9.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 6,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in EVI Industries by 9.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. 33.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EVI Industries Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI)

EVI Industries, Inc operates as a value-added distributor, and provides advisory and technical services. The company provides its customers with planning, designing, and consulting services related to their commercial laundry operations; and also sells and leases its customers commercial laundry equipment, specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for EVI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.