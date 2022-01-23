Exchange Bankshares, Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.28 (OTCMKTS:EXCH)

Exchange Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXCH) announced a dividend on Sunday, January 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Friday, February 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st.
Shares of OTCMKTS EXCH opened at $50.00 on Friday. Exchange Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.92.
Exchange Bankshares Company Profile
