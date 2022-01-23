Trust Wallet Token Price Hits $0.54 (TWT)

Trust Wallet Token (CURRENCY:TWT) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. One Trust Wallet Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001511 BTC on exchanges. Trust Wallet Token has a market cap of $186.83 million and $11.29 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Trust Wallet Token has traded down 25.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002806 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00051869 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,492.83 or 0.06994118 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00059145 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,624.80 or 0.99952368 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00007659 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003443 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token Coin Profile

Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 346,951,186 coins. Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @TrustWalletApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Trust Wallet Token’s official website is trustwallet.com . The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustapp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Trust Wallet is an iOS (Open Source) and Android (Closed Source) wallet for Ethereum and other Ethereum-based tokens. The Trust Wallet keeps your private keys stored locally and features an open-source and audited code. It also features a decentralized exchange provided by the Kyber Network (Q2 2018). On the 8th of February, Trust wallet team decided to move the Trust Wallet app for Android into closed source development due to security reasons. It supports 14 crypto-currencies, to see the full list click here. Trust Wallet was acquired by Binance in July 2018, and it will natively support Binance DEX and Binance Chain in Q1 2019, it also supports ETC/POA DApps and will soon add support for Tron DApps. Trust Wallet Token is the native token from Trust Wallet. “

Buying and Selling Trust Wallet Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trust Wallet Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trust Wallet Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trust Wallet Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

