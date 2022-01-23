Crystal Valley Financial Co. Plans Dividend of $0.40 (OTCMKTS:CYVF)

Crystal Valley Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYVF) declared a dividend on Saturday, January 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Thursday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd.
OTCMKTS CYVF opened at $65.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.03. Crystal Valley Financial has a 52-week low of $54.30 and a 52-week high of $68.00.
About Crystal Valley Financial
