DAOventures (DVD) Price Tops $0.0438 on Top Exchanges

DAOventures (CURRENCY:DVD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 23rd. One DAOventures coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0438 or 0.00000123 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DAOventures has a total market cap of $402,796.30 and approximately $133.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DAOventures has traded 28.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004582 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004532 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00009863 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006731 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000093 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

DAOventures Profile

DAOventures is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures . DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

Buying and Selling DAOventures

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOventures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

