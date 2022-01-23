Endor Protocol Price Reaches $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 23rd. Endor Protocol has a total market cap of $679,772.80 and $26,854.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Endor Protocol has traded down 20.5% against the dollar. One Endor Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Endor Protocol alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00008696 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.83 or 0.00274469 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00016406 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00006854 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000872 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001860 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00007574 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Endor Protocol Profile

Endor Protocol is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,468,902,336 coins and its circulating supply is 1,468,902,335 coins. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Buying and Selling Endor Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Endor Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Endor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “EDRUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Endor Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Endor Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.