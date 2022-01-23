Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Receives $57.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.67.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of NUS stock opened at $50.56 on Thursday. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52-week low of $39.40 and a 52-week high of $63.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.24.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The company had revenue of $641.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.31%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the third quarter valued at about $178,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 116.4% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

