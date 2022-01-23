Analysts Set Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) Price Target at $23.60

Shares of Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.60.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CDRE shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Cadre in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cadre in a report on Monday, November 29th. Stephens initiated coverage on Cadre in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on Cadre in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Cadre in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

Get Cadre alerts:

Shares of NYSE CDRE opened at $19.74 on Thursday. Cadre has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $25.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cadre stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 154,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,925,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.45% of Cadre at the end of the most recent quarter.

Cadre Company Profile

Cadre Holdings Inc is a manufacturer and distributer of safety and survivability equipment for first responders. The Company’s core products include body armor, explosive ordnance disposal equipment and duty gear. Its primarily brands include Safariland(R) and Med-Eng(R). Cadre Holdings Inc is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Cadre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.