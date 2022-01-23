Brokerages Set Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Target Price at $58.75

Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.80.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KOF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. HSBC downgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

Shares of KOF opened at $53.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $89.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.90. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a twelve month low of $41.53 and a twelve month high of $59.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.54.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 10.83%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the first quarter worth $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 60.3% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the third quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of trademark beverages. It operates through the following divisions: Mexico and Central America and South America. The Mexico and Central America division comprises Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama. The South America division consists of Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Uruguay.

Read More: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.