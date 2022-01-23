Brokerages Set Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) PT at $7.50

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

CNDT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Maxim Group raised Conduent to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised Conduent from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Conduent from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th.

Conduent stock opened at $5.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Conduent has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $8.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -100.38 and a beta of 1.93.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. Conduent had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Conduent will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNDT. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Conduent during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Conduent during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Conduent during the second quarter worth about $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Conduent during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Conduent during the third quarter worth about $69,000. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

