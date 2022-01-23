Bokf Na Buys Shares of 13,354 Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Bokf Na purchased a new position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,354 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Leidos during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 704 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Leidos by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Leidos by 2,353.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. 78.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LDOS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Leidos from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.67.

Leidos stock opened at $92.18 on Friday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.75 and a fifty-two week high of $113.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.73.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.20. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

