6,062 Shares in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Acquired by Bokf Na

Bokf Na bought a new stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,062 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Square by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 180,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,374,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Square by 221.2% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Square by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Square by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Finally, J Arnold Wealth Management Co grew its position in shares of Square by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 3,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.21, for a total value of $1,294,753.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 6,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total value of $1,703,607.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,260 shares of company stock worth $8,273,921 over the last ninety days. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SQ. Atlantic Securities upgraded Square from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Square from $330.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Square from $295.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Square from $380.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Square from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.50.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $118.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.81 and a 1 year high of $289.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $174.93 and a 200 day moving average of $226.07.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

