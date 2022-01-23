US Bancorp DE Has $6.40 Million Stock Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

US Bancorp DE cut its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,218 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $6,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Zillow Group by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 6,098.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,093,000 after acquiring an additional 5,963 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Zillow Group by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $295,000. 20.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZG opened at $50.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.75 and a beta of 1.44. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $50.07 and a one year high of $212.40.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($1.09). Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZG. Truist Financial downgraded Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $95.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $200.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Zillow Group from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.37.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

