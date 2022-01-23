AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,444 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $6,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 132.7% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 960.0% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

AZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $59.10 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $46.48 and a 1 year high of $64.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.35, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.51.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $9.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

