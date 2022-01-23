Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Ameren were worth $6,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ameren by 7,940.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 47.9% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ameren by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Ameren during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 75.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameren alerts:

Shares of AEE opened at $87.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.56. The company has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.34. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 15.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 57,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total transaction of $4,976,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

AEE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ameren from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lowered their price target on Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.17.

About Ameren

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.