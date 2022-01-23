US Bancorp DE Has $5.27 Million Stock Holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,683 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.13% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $5,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 120.8% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 4,871 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 14.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 770,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,817,000 after buying an additional 55,472 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on OLLI shares. TheStreet lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Financial started coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.81.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $44.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.60 and a 1-year high of $123.52.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $383.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.22 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

