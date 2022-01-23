First Trust Expanded Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XPND) Stock Price Down 2.2%

First Trust Expanded Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XPND)’s share price fell 2.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.96 and last traded at $19.96. 5,880 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 379% from the average session volume of 1,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.41.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.77.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust Expanded Technology ETF stock. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC grew its stake in First Trust Expanded Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XPND) by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 695,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 222,767 shares during the quarter. First Trust Expanded Technology ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Brouwer & Janachowski LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC owned about 86.96% of First Trust Expanded Technology ETF worth $14,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

See Also: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Expanded Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Expanded Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.