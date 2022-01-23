Plumas Bancorp (PLBC) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 28th

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Plumas Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Plumas Bancorp has raised its dividend by 55.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of PLBC stock opened at $35.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.68. Plumas Bancorp has a one year low of $23.50 and a one year high of $39.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.46 million for the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 18.23%.

In other news, Director Heidi S. Gansert purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.50 per share, for a total transaction of $36,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard L. Belstock sold 957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total transaction of $35,849.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,573 shares of company stock worth $58,918. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plumas Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 100.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 14,783 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 35.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 16.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.11% of the company’s stock.

Plumas Bancorp Company Profile

Plumas Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and service. It offers a wide range of deposit products for the retail and commercial banking markets such as checking, interest-bearing and premium interest-bearing checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit and retirement accounts, remote deposit, telephone and mobile banking, mobile deposit, and internet banking with bill-pay options.

