KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:KFVG) Trading Down 2.9%

KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:KFVG)’s share price dropped 2.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.26 and last traded at $24.27. Approximately 10,631 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 6,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.80.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFVG. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF by 275.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 54,777 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter worth $969,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter worth $443,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 70,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter worth $42,000.

