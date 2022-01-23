US Bancorp DE Sells 585 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $7,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,937,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth $2,302,000. Finally, First American Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.6% during the third quarter. First American Bank now owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,178,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on STZ shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. MKM Partners restated a “hold” rating and issued a $226.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.68.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $241.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -803.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.18. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.35 and a 1-year high of $258.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -310.00%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

