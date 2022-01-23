Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 71.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 387,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,928 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.25% of Synopsys worth $116,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNPS. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,695,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $822,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,567 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. bought a new stake in Synopsys in the third quarter worth $217,006,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Synopsys in the third quarter worth $156,603,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter worth $127,122,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter valued at $114,597,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SNPS shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $363.00.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.13, for a total value of $4,226,675.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 8,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total transaction of $3,259,219.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 236,722 shares of company stock valued at $85,114,661. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $303.31 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.69 and a 12 month high of $377.60. The stock has a market cap of $46.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $347.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $322.96.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Synopsys’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

