Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 10,463 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 51.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,463 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $2,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Raymond James by 1,614.3% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 220,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,344,000 after buying an additional 207,600 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Raymond James by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 7,887 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Raymond James by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 363,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,513,000 after buying an additional 115,955 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Raymond James by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in Raymond James by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 24,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after buying an additional 8,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James E. Bunn sold 15,166 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $1,527,671.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 3,400 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total transaction of $340,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,013 shares of company stock worth $2,968,320. 10.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RJF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Raymond James from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.57.

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $98.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.27. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $62.94 and a twelve month high of $110.36. The firm has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.18.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.35. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 20.50%.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

