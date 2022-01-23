Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 823 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,974 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 823 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Masco by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Masco by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 57,582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after buying an additional 18,677 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Masco by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 702,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,998,000 after buying an additional 239,300 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in Masco by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 20,711 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 8,544 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Masco by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,613,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,145,087,000 after purchasing an additional 61,835 shares in the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $64.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.33. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $51.97 and a 12-month high of $71.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Masco had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 480.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Masco’s payout ratio is 51.37%.

Several brokerages have commented on MAS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Masco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Masco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.67.

In other Masco news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 67,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $4,355,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 43,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $2,819,235.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,450 shares of company stock worth $10,412,280 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

