Ambire AdEx (ADX) Price Hits $0.43 on Major Exchanges

Ambire AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. During the last seven days, Ambire AdEx has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar. Ambire AdEx has a market capitalization of $61.31 million and $17.74 million worth of Ambire AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ambire AdEx token can now be bought for $0.43 or 0.00001218 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004575 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00045326 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00006335 BTC.

Ambire AdEx Profile

Ambire AdEx is a token. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2017. Ambire AdEx’s total supply is 149,430,214 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,987,738 tokens. Ambire AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AmbireAdEx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ambire AdEx is /r/AdEx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ambire AdEx is www.ambire.com

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end-user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time.”

Ambire AdEx Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambire AdEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ambire AdEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ambire AdEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

