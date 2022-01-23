Sologenic Price Reaches $0.53 on Top Exchanges (SOLO)

Sologenic (CURRENCY:SOLO) traded up 11.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. Sologenic has a market cap of $106.07 million and approximately $801,130.00 worth of Sologenic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Sologenic has traded down 36.3% against the US dollar. One Sologenic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001485 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002802 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00052244 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,499.27 or 0.07000222 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00059500 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,682.92 or 0.99944451 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00007658 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003462 BTC.

Sologenic Profile

Sologenic’s launch date was November 1st, 2019. Sologenic’s total supply is 399,947,699 coins and its circulating supply is 200,001,808 coins. The official website for Sologenic is www.sologenic.com . The Reddit community for Sologenic is https://reddit.com/r/Sologenic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sologenic’s official Twitter account is @realSologenic and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sologenic is introducing a sophisticated ecosystem that facilitates users with investing, trading, and on-demand tokenization of assets such as stocks, ETFs, and fiat on top of the XRP Ledger. A tokenized stablecoin of TSLA stock or USD fiat is presented as TSLA? or USD?, respectively. These stablecoins are tradable and redeemable against XRP and SOLO on both CoinField exchange & XRPL DEX. Sologenic deploys SOLO coins for market-making and liquidity providing. SOLO coins are issued on the XRP Ledger allowing liquidity to be moved almost instantly. The ecosystem aims to eliminate entry barriers for individual and institutional crypto investors, allowing them to trade non-blockchain asset classes, such as stock, ETFs, and commodities, with one single cryptocurrency – SOLO “

