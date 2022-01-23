Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Position Increased by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter worth $53,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 56.0% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 84.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NVO. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Danske lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.50.

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $95.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.71. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $66.59 and a fifty-two week high of $117.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 34.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

