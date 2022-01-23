Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 740,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,659 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Toyota Motor worth $131,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TM. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,799,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,097,000 after buying an additional 165,451 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 560.3% during the second quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 118,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,780,000 after purchasing an additional 100,852 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 9.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 966,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,928,000 after purchasing an additional 86,208 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 791,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,466,000 after buying an additional 67,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 405,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,959,000 after buying an additional 63,732 shares during the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Shares of NYSE TM opened at $199.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $279.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.50. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1 year low of $139.29 and a 1 year high of $213.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $189.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.49. The business had revenue of $68.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.07 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 10.03%. On average, research analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 18.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.863 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Toyota Motor’s payout ratio is 17.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.