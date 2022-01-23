Eagle Asset Management Inc. Acquires 556 Shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ORIX were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of ORIX by 21.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 366,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,027,000 after buying an additional 65,600 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of ORIX by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 641,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,309,000 after purchasing an additional 32,303 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in ORIX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,918,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ORIX by 42.0% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 50,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 15,008 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in ORIX during the second quarter worth approximately $852,000. Institutional investors own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IX opened at $108.53 on Friday. ORIX Co. has a 52-week low of $79.51 and a 52-week high of $112.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.31 and a 200-day moving average of $97.43. The stock has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.69.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. ORIX had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 9.97%. As a group, analysts predict that ORIX Co. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

About ORIX

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

