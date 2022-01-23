Fire Lotto (FLOT) Trading 298% Higher Over Last Week

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded 50.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 23rd. In the last week, Fire Lotto has traded up 298% against the US dollar. One Fire Lotto coin can currently be bought for $0.0104 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. Fire Lotto has a market capitalization of $284,540.15 and $6.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $110.33 or 0.00309011 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000123 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00006492 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001009 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.31 or 0.01149243 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Fire Lotto Coin Profile

Fire Lotto is a coin. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 coins. Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Fire Lotto is firelotto.io . The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fire Lotto’s official message board is medium.com/@FireLottery

According to CryptoCompare, “FireLotto is an Ethereum-based lottery for cryptocurrencies. It's a finished and launched product whose code is available for inspection. The FLOT token allows holders to receive a commission from each ticket sold in every drawing. “

Buying and Selling Fire Lotto

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fire Lotto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fire Lotto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fire Lotto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

