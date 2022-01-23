TenX (PAY) Price Tops $0.0348 on Top Exchanges

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 23rd. One TenX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0348 or 0.00000098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TenX has a market cap of $7.15 million and approximately $508,059.00 worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TenX has traded down 29.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004575 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00045326 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00006335 BTC.

PAY is a coin. Its launch date was July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 coins. The official website for TenX is www.tenx.tech . TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX . TenX’s official message board is blog.tenx.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “TenX is a blockchain-based service that focuses on providing user access to a large range of blockchain assets with convenience and security. TenX offers a debit card and accompanying mobile wallet that can be funded with any blockchain asset. The TenX card can be used in almost 200 countries at over 36 million points of acceptance. The TenX token, PAY, allows users to “own” part of the TenX system, as, for every transaction made with the wallet, the token holder receives rewards in Ether. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TenX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TenX using one of the exchanges listed above.

