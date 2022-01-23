Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Buys 17,500 Shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,800 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Heartland Financial USA worth $3,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HTLF. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 388.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

HTLF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th.

NASDAQ HTLF opened at $51.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.27. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a one year low of $41.98 and a one year high of $54.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.82.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $175.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.82 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 29.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.0633 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This is an increase from Heartland Financial USA’s previous dividend of $0.05. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

