Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 12,841 Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 420,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,841 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.35% of PBF Energy worth $5,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in PBF Energy during the second quarter worth $31,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 136.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 18.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in PBF Energy during the second quarter worth $173,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in PBF Energy during the second quarter worth $177,000. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBF opened at $15.63 on Friday. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $18.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 2.75.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 44.77% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.87) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays upped their price target on PBF Energy from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PBF Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on PBF Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.64.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

