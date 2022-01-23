Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 89.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 71,066 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $5,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOW opened at $507.74 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $448.27 and a one year high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $619.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $625.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 465.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.01.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dennis Woodside bought 2,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $694.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,987,193.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 66 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $695.31, for a total transaction of $45,890.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,655 shares of company stock worth $15,161,081 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $791.00 to $680.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $820.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $775.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $711.67.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

