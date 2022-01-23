Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.06)-$(0.01) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.04). The company issued revenue guidance of $240-$250 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $241.11 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LLNW. Truist Financial raised shares of Limelight Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Limelight Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Limelight Networks from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Limelight Networks from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.47.

Shares of Limelight Networks stock opened at $4.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $567.36 million, a P/E ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Limelight Networks has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $5.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.89.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The information services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 25.74% and a negative net margin of 27.43%. The business had revenue of $62.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Limelight Networks will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Limelight Networks by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 136,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 7,168 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 967,806 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 20,728 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Limelight Networks by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 106,847 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 42,361 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Limelight Networks by 145.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,275 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 32,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Limelight Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 47.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

