Curran Financial Partners LLC Has $630,000 Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Curran Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,227 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,824,958 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,868,081,000 after buying an additional 2,249,303 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,408,922 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $52,123,577,000 after buying an additional 13,584,306 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,322,145 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $33,314,811,000 after buying an additional 3,090,751 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 92,898,047 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $25,166,309,000 after buying an additional 2,669,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,454,527,000 after buying an additional 2,783,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $296.03 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $224.22 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $327.80 and a 200 day moving average of $309.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.74%.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total transaction of $18,194,655.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a $360.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.88.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

