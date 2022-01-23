Seven Post Investment Office LP Takes $208,000 Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Seven Post Investment Office LP bought a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 737 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 13,339 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 26,140 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,369,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 9,520 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 15,127 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft stock opened at $296.03 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $224.22 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $327.80 and its 200-day moving average is $309.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.74%.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total value of $18,194,655.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Microsoft from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.88.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

